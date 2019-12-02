Economics, geopolitics more gripping than TV serials: Mahindra

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) A tweet on Monday by a senior economist of the Mahindra group, on potentially important developments coming up this week, drawing a response from group chief Anand Mahindra, which also set social media platform Twitter abuzz.

A group staffer, Sachchidanand Shukla, tweeted on @shuklasach: "#ThingsThisWeek. 4 key questions actually - Will the RBI cut for the 6th time on the 5th (Dec)? Nov India Mfg & Services PMI - will it slide again? Is OPEC+ going to extend or deepen the production cuts of 1.2 mn bbl/day? Will US-China inch a step closer on a trade deal?"

Anand Mahindra replied on @anandmahindra: "So this is a week of suspense.... Economics & Geopolitics are proving to be more gripping than all TV serials put together!" A user commented: "We are always looking at all solutions in the past to revive the economy and in that missed new paths. Recent slowdown across the world due to digitalisation of SCM. It means efficient supply chain leads to recession in manufacturing. We need to open new avenues for masses." "Well, this also proves that Indians have work now. The reason for diversion of time from TV serial towards better constructive avenues & improve their stocks", said a sewparate tweet. Another post read: "What else can we expect from this comedy-and-horror show series called politics and policies of the country?"