EC's ban on politicians to visit Bengal's Sitalkulchi suggests something being covered up: Nawab Malik

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday said the way politicians were banned to visit West Bengal's Sitalkuchi after the Saturday firing incident suggests that something is being covered up.



"Election Commission's decision of banning all the politicians from going Sitalkuchi gives rise to a suspicion that someone is trying to hide something," Malik told ANI.

Malik also demanded the fixing of accountability as he said whatever happened is extremely dangerous.

"Whatever happened there is extremely dangerous. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself is leading Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s election campaign in West Bengal. Polls are being held under the supervision of all the central agencies, central security forces have been deployed and still, if such things are happening, the accountability must be fixed," the Minister added.

Speaking about the raging COVID-19 situation in the state, he said that the state government is trying to take all political parties together in combatting the virus.

"Around 55,000 daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. The way we put weekend lockdown in place, held an all-party meeting yesterday to show our efforts. We informed them all about vaccine stock and number of ventilator beds," Malik further said,

He also added that the health sector is braving a lot of duress and increasing the number of doctors, nurses, and health care workers can not be done overnight.

However, he said that every possible effort is being made in order to contain the spread of the infection.

"The whole country is reeling from the shortage of COVID-19 drug Remdesivir. Maharashtra government has some stock but the private hospitals have run out of stock," Malik added.

He further questioned the announcement made by Gujarat BJP state president of distributing Remdesivir from BJP's Surat office arises a lot of questions. (ANI)

