Ecuador calls for greater int'l cooperation to protect Amazon rainforest

Quito, Oct 9 (IANS) Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso has called for greater international cooperation to protect the Amazon through the sustainable use of biodiversity in the world's largest tropical rainforest.

"Only joint effort will allow us to protect the Amazon, one of the most important ecological communities in the world and source of life for the planet," Lasso said while addressing the third Presidential Summit of Amazonian Countries via teleconference on Friday.