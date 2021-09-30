Ecuador jail riot: Death toll exceeds 100

Quito, Sep 30 (IANS) Ecuadorian officials have said more than 100 inmates were killed in a prison riot in the southwest port city of Guayaquil, after initially reporting the death toll to be 30.

The riots took place on Tuesday, reported Xinhua news agency.

The number of injured in the melee at Litoral Penitentiary remained at 52, according to the government agency in-charge of prisons, the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI).