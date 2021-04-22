Ecuador registers 2,550 COVID-19 cases in one day

Quito [Ecuador], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador's ministry of health reported on Thursday 2,550 new COVID-19 cases and 120 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 365,393 cases and 12,915 deaths.



The provinces of Pichincha, Guayas and Manabi had the highest concentration of new infections in the last 24 hours. Most cases in Pichincha were in the capital Quito, epicenter of the pandemic, which reported 780 cases in the last day, amid the collapse of its hospital system.

The government announced a state of emergency on Wednesday in 16 of the country's provinces to curb the spread of the virus, in view of an increase in infections and the saturation of the health system.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that since the beginning of the country's national vaccination plan against COVID-19, 604,737 people have been immunised, with 425,445 receiving their first dose and 179,292 their second. (ANI/Xinhua)

