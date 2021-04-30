Ecuador registers 3,027 new Covid cases

Quito, April 30 (IANS) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday 3,027 new Covid-19 infections and 52 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 380,689 and 18,552 respectively.

The South American country is facing a rise in infections, with overcrowded hospitals and long waiting lists for intensive care unit beds, the Xinhua news agency reported.