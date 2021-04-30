Ecuador registers 3,027 new Covid cases

Quito, April 30 (IANS) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health reported on Thursday 3,027 new Covid-19 infections and 52 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 380,689 and 18,552 respectively.
The South American country is facing a rise in infections, with overcrowded hospitals and long waiting lists for intensive care unit beds, the Xinhua news agency reported.
The country has so far inoculated 816,175 people, with 595,699 having received their first dose and 220,476 their second, according to official data.
