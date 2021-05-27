Ecuador reports 1,098 new daily COVID-19 cases

Quito [Ecuador], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador reported on Thursday 1,098 new COVID-19 infections and 43 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the caseload to 422,329 and death toll to 14,909, the Ministry of Public Health said.



Another 5,448 deaths are considered to be COVID-19 related, but not verified, according to the ministry.

The number of patients said to have recovered from the disease remained at 366,425, or 87.48 percent of all confirmed cases.

Face-to-face classes continue to be suspended and remote working is still recommended as health officials monitor the spread of more contagious variants of COVID-19, including those from Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa.

More than two million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been applied in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

