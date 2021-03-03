Ecuador sees 286,725 COVID-19 cases, 11,095 deaths

Quito [Ecuador], March 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Ecuador on Tuesday reported 358 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus disease and 17 more deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 286,725 and the death toll to 11,095.



According to the Health Ministry, 86.63 percent or 247,898 people of the total number of confirmed cases nationwide recovered from the disease.

The actual death toll, it added, could be closer to 16,000 as another 4,755 deaths are suspected of being COVID-19 related, but not verified.

Community transmission of the virus continues in all 24 provinces of the country, where over 35,000 healthcare workers and older adults at care homes have been vaccinated so far.

Mass vaccination is expected to begin in April, depending on the international supply of vaccines.

Infections are rising steadily in the capital Quito, the current epicenter of the pandemic in Ecuador with a total of 93,047 cases, 113 detected in the last 24 hours. (ANI/Xinhua)

