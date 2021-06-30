Ecuador to expand eligibility for Covid vaccination

Quito, June 30 (IANS) Ecuador will expand the age eligibility for its mass vaccination campaign against Covid-19 starting from July 5 to accelerate the process, Public Health Minister Ximena Garzon announced.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the Minister said that from July 5 to 11, people from 49 to 55 years old will be inoculated, and starting on July 12, mass vaccination will be expanded to other age groups, reports Xinhua news agency.