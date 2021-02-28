Ecuador's Covid cases reach 284,347 with 11,032 deaths

Quito, Feb 28 (IANS) Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health has reported 1,748 new Covid-19 cases and 61 deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 284,347 and the death toll to 11,032.

The province of Pichincha, where the capital city of Quito is located, remains the most affected by the pandemic, the ministry said on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.