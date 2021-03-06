  1. Sify.com
  4. ED arrest directors of Tamil Nadu based firm in money laundering case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.

"ED arrests Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, Directors of M/s. Shinago Plantations Pvt. Ltd. under PMLA for money laundering to the tune of Rs. 325 Crore," the investigation agency said in a tweet.
The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). (ANI)

