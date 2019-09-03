  1. Sify.com
  4. ED arrests DK Shivakumar in money laundering case

Last Updated: Tue, Sep 03, 2019 20:58 hrs

Congress leader DK Shivakumar (File photo)

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Congress leader DK Shivakumar in connection with an alleged money laundering case.
On August 29, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed his petition challenging the summons issued by the ED in December 2018.


Later that night, he was summoned by the law enforcement agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and was asked to appear before it on August 30, following which he was interrogated for four days.
The 57-year-old leader had earlier asserted that he has not done anything wrong and will fully cooperate with the investigating agency.
"It is all a conspiracy. I have not made any mistake, murder or indulged in corruption. The money you found is my money and I earned it," he had said. (ANI)

