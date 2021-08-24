ED arrests proprietor of private firm for misappropriating Rs 34 cr

The ED in a statement here said that Kumar was arrested on August 13 under sections of prevention of money laundering act in the case of Shree Maharani Steels.

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said that it has arrested Dewesh Kumar, proprietor of Shree Maharani Steel for alleged involvement in the misappropriation of condemned wagons and wheel sets of Eastern Railway Workshop in Bihar's Jamalpur.

The ED said that Kumar is alleged to be involved in the misappropriation of condemned wagons and wheel sets and other excluded fittings of Eastern Railway Jamalpur workshop worth Rs 34 crore.

The ED has registered a case on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI on the basis of a complaint letter issued by Senior Deputy General Manager and Vigilance officer of the Eastern Railway against Patna-based Shree Maharani Steels, unknown officials of Eastern Railway posted at Jamalpur and unknown private persons.

In the complaint it has been alleged that misappropriation and irregularities were noticed in the disposal of condemned wagons and other excluded fittings from Dhobi Ghat Siding of Eastern Railway in Jamalpur.

During a preventive check conducted by the Vigilance department of the Eastern Railway, 100 condemned wagons and 3,220 released wheel sets along with other excluded fittings having net value of Rs 34 crore approximately have been misappropriated by an outside private agency and auction purchaser Kumar, Proprietor of Shree Maharani Steel in connivance with unknown railway officials of Eastern Railway and other unknown private persons.

It said that throughout the investigation, Kumar has resorted to non-cooperation with the investigation and has not divulged any information. He was arrested on August 13 and sent to seven days ED custody on August 23.

