ED arrests RJD RS Member AD Singh in Fertilizer scam case

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) In a surprise move, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning arrested Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP A.D. Singh in connection with a Fertilizer scam case.

A top ED official confirmed to IANS, "Singh has been arrested in connection with the case."

The official said that the RJD MP was taken from his residence in South Delhi's upscale Defence Colony.