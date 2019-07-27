ED arrests Satish Babu Sana in connection with Moin Qureshi case

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with the money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, the agency officials said on Saturday.

The law enforcement agency will produce Sana before a court later in the afternoon to seek his custody.

During the investigation by the agency, it came to the fore that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators. In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. (ANI)