ED attaches assets of AAR Properties in Pune

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached immovable property worth Rs 4 crore of the ARA Properties in Pune, where the offices of Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd and other group companies are located.

The official said that Avinash Bhosale is the promoter of the ABIL group companies.

The ED launched a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Pune Police.

The FIR alleged that the land situated at Yashwant Ghadge Nagar Cooperative Housing Society in Maharashtra's Pune was transferred by Ranjit Mohite to ARA Properties in violation of Original Allotment Conditions existing at that point of time, whereby the land could have been transferred only to the government commissioned officers, being a primary condition at the time of allotment of this land by the government in 1951.

The official said that during the probe, search and seizure operations were carried out at various places and incriminating documents were seized. The documents found during the search corroborated the allegations made in the FIR.

