ED attaches assets of Chhattisgarh govt engineer worth Rs 1.72 cr

An ED official said that the attached assets include bank balances, agriculture land, plots and houses in Bilaspur and in the district of Janjgir Champa.

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 1.72 crore of Chhattisgarh Public Health Engineering Department's Executive Engineer Surendra Kumar Chandra, and his family members, in a money-laundering case.

The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIR registered by ACB, Chhattisgarh Police and a subsequent charge sheet filed which discloses the disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.72 crore amassed by Chandra.

The official said that money laundering probe revealed that most of the immovable properties were purchased in the name of Chandra and his wife.

"During investigation, it was found that illegally acquired cash was used by Chandra and his wife for registration of house under a scheme of the Chhattisgarh Griha Nirman Mandal," the official said, adding that subsequently, this registration was cancelled and the amount so deposited was returned in bank account which was further utilised for purchase of other properties.

