ED attaches assets of over Rs 386-cr in Syndicate Bank fraud case in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 386.58 crore of several people accused of money laundering and defrauding Syndicate Bank here.

The agency said on Thursday that it has filed a complaint against 81 people including key accused Bharat Bomb, Shankar Lal Khandelwal, some bank officials and others before Special Court (PMLA) in Jaipur.



During the investigation, it was revealed that from 2011 to 2016, mastermind Bharat Bomb, who is a Chartered Accountant based in Udaipur and Shankar Lal Khandelwal, a Jaipur-based builder, defrauded the bank by adopting different modus operandi and caused the bank a huge loss in collusion with some bank officials.

The tainted money earned by the fraudsters was either invested in immovable assets or transferred in various bank accounts through a complex maze of transactions, the ED said. (ANI)

