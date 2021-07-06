ED attaches assets worth Rs 1.39 cr of Indore municipal staffer

The ED said that attached properties include gold, cash, vehicle, house, shop, agricultural land and plots worth Rs 1.39 crore in the money laundering case against Khan and others.

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 1.39 crore of Indore Municipal Corporation official Mohammad Aslam Khan and his wife in connection with its money laundering probe.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Special Police Establishment, Lokayukta, Indore against Khan for amassing disproportionate assets.

"During investigation, it was revealed that Khan earned proceeds of crime in the form of tainted money by corruption, while working in Indore Municipal Corporation," the ED said

It said that Khan parked ill-gotten money either by directly utilising it or by routing cash into their controlled bank accounts through interconnected transactions finally culminating into acquisition of movable and immovable properties purchased in his name and in the name of his wife.

It further said that the ill-gotten money was systematically invested in gold, vehicle, agricultural land, plots and commercial shops located in Indore and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

aks/skp/