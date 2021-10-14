ED attaches assets worth Rs 146.67 cr of Future Metals, Future Exim India in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday provisionally attached assets worth Rs 146.67 crore of Future Metals Pvt Ltd and Future Exim India Pvt Ltd under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in a bank fraud case.



According to ED, the total attachment in the case has reached Rs.185.67 crore.

"ED has provisional attached assets worth Rs.146.67 Crore of M/s. Future Metals Pvt. Ltd. and M/s. Future Exim India Pvt. Ltd. under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 in a Bank Fraud Case. Total attachment in this case has reached to Rs.185.67 Crore," the investigating agency said in a tweet.

Earlier in April 2018, ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 39 crores under PMLA of Future Metals group of Bengaluru, its promoters Naveen Sriram Sathyanarayan Bhadri and Sudheer Sriram in a case involving cheating STCL, a public sector undertaking (PSU). (ANI)









