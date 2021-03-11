ED attaches assets worth Rs 66 lakhs in cyber fraud case in Jharkhand

Jamtara (Jharkhand) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 66 lakhs in a cyber fraud case in Jamtara district of Jharkhand.



According to the official statement by ED, the assets, provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), include three immovable residential properties situated at Mirga village in the district, four vehicles as well as bank deposits of accused Pradeep Kumar Mandal, Pintu Mandal, Ankush Kumar Mandal, Santosh Mandal and Ganesh Mandal.

"The investigation was initiated under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by Jharkhand Police and Charge Sheet has been filed in the case against Pradip Kumar Mandal and others alleging therein illegal withdrawal and transfer of money from others' ATMs and bank accounts in guise of bank manager and bank official," it stated.

The ED said the further investigation revealed that the accused in connivance with other persons had acquired funds in their bank accounts and family member's bank accounts by cheating the bank customers and other individuals and thereby they invested the same in the construction of houses and purchasing vehicles.

The agency had filed a chargesheet in the case before a special PMLA court in Ranchi in May 2019 and charges against all the accused persons have been framed and the trial is underway. (ANI)

