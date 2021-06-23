ED attaches assets worth Rs 81 cr, including chopper in Unitech case

An ED official said that the financial probe agency has attached assets of the Shivalik Group situated in Santacruz, Mumbai.

New Delhi, June 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said that it has attached 101 land parcels and a helicopter worth Rs 81.10 crore in relation to the investigation being conducted against Unitech Group.

He said that the helicopter is owned by King Rotors Air Charters Pvt Ltd, an associate company of Shivalik Group.

The official said that the money laundering probe revealed that the Unitech Group had diverted proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 574 crore to Shivalik Group and in turn, the entities of Shivalik Group has purchased the subject land parcels and helicopter with the same money.

The official said that on March 4 this year, the agency had conducted searches on 35 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group, and Carnoustie Group.

"After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion of the money has been unearthed," he said.

Earlier, the ED had attached immovable properties, to the tune of Rs 349.82 crore, belonging to Trikar Group and Carnoustie Group.

With the latest, the total attachment in this case reached to Rs 431 crore.

--IANS

aks/vd