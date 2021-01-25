ED attaches Disc Assets' property worth Rs 207 crore in money laundering case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): In a financial fraud-related case, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday attached immovable properties worth Rs 207 crore belonging to a private company under Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.



The ED has attached the properties registered under the name of the company, its directors, and other officials in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Chennai.

"ED attaches immovable properties measuring 3850 acres in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Chennai totaling to Rs 207 crore belonging to Disc Assets Lead India Limited, its directors and others under PMLA in a case related to defrauding the public in the guise of investment," tweeted the official Twitter account of ED. (ANI)

