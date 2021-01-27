ED attaches ex-SECL CMD's properties in money laundering case

An ED official here said moveable properties of Dixit have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case related to corruption and criminal misconduct by public servant.

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth Rs 80 lakh of former Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. (SECL) M. P. Dixit in connection with its money laundering probe.

The ED has registered a case on the basis of the CBI FIR against Dixit, Vijendra Singh, Surojit Samanta, V. N. Singh, Bajrang Lal Aggrawal, Ram Avatar Aggarwal, Sanjay Singh, Vinod Baid and Naveen Sharma.

The official said that during probe it was revealed that Dixit, the then CMD of SECL had demanded and agreed to accept illegal gratification of Rs 1 crore for illegally favouring a private entity -- Maruti Clean Coal & Power Ltd. (MCCPL).

"Dixit in connivance with others, through a maze of events, attempted to indulge in acquisition of Rs 80 lakh as part payment which was received by V. N. Singh on behalf and instructions of the then Chairman of SECL," he said.

The official said that the amount of Rs 80 lakh acquired as a result of criminal activities related to the scheduled offence of criminal conspiracy and corruption, being proceeds of crime, has been provisionally attached under PMLA.

