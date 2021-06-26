ED attaches land parcel worth Rs 6 cr in illegal coal smuggling case

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Saturday that it has attached property worth Rs 6 crore jointly owned by West End Pigments & Chemicals Pvt Ltd and M/s Deshpran Properties Ltd in connection with an illegal coal mining case involving Trinamool Congress youth wing leader Vinay Mishra.

An ED official said that it has attached a land parcel worth Rs 6 crore jointly owned by the two companies in Kolkata under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The official said that during the probe, it was revealed that an advance of Rs 6 crore for the purchase of this property was transferred from the account of LTB Infraconsultants Pvt Ltd.

"Further, during the investigation, it was found that the source of the said fund was from the proceeds of crime, which was deposited in cash into the bank accounts of LTB Infraconsultants Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Vinay Mishra and Vikas Mishra," the official said.

Earlier, the financial probe agency had carried out searches at 46 different locations in Delhi-NCR and Kolkata in connection with the case.

The official said that based on the outcome of the investigation conducted by the ED so far, total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 1,352 crore has been unearthed, out of which the agency had earlier attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 165.86 crore.

"With this attachment, the total attachment in this case reached Rs 171.86 crore," he added.

The ED has arrested Vikas Mishra and Ashok Mishra in connection with the case and a charge sheet has also been filed in a special court.

