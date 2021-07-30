ED attaches London hotel in Unitech Group money laundering case

An ED official here said that the agency has attached the hotel in London under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a hotel named Bed and Breakfast valued at Rs 58.61 crore in London owned by Ibournshorne Limited, an associate company of Carnoustie Group in a money laundering case involving Unitech Group.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of various FIRs filed by homebuyers against Unitech Group and its promoters before the Delhi Police.

The financial probe agency official said that money laundering probe has revealed that tainted funds to the tune of Rs 325 crore belonging to homebuyers were diverted to Carnoustie Group.

"Out of this, Rs 41.3 crore were diverted to the UK after substantial layering through Carnoustie Group, India and through Indesign Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Cyprus," he said.

"These funds were used for purchasing the shares of Ibounshorne Limited, UK in the name of Carnoustie Management India Pvt Limited, an entity belonging to Carnoustie Group," he said.

The official said that earlier ED had conducted searches on 38 locations in NCR and Mumbai on the premises of Shivalik Group, Trikar Group, Unitech Group and Carnoustie Group. After analysis of the seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion and laundering of POC has been unearthed.

"Total Proceeds of Crime in the case has been arrived at Rs 5,063.05 crore as determined till now," he said, adding that the agency had earlier attached immovable properties to the tune of Rs 537 crore belonging to Trikar Group, Carnoustie Group and Shivalik Group.

"With the Rs 58.61 Crore attachment, the total attachment in this case reached to Rs 595.61 crore," he added.

--IANS

aks/dpb