ED attaches Maoist leader's properties in Bihar

An ED official here said the immovable properties comprised two pieces of land with a constructed house in the name of his wife Sunita Devi and brother Shyambabu Ram in East Champaran valued at Rs 20.85 lakhs.

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties worth over Rs 40 lakhs belonging to Rambabu Ram, a notorious Maoist leader, in Bihar's East Champaran.

While it also attached six pieces of land witha constructed house of Ramswarth Ram, the Maoist leader's brother-in-law, at East Champaran and Sheohar valued Rs 19.37 lakhs under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case related to unlawful activities and extortion.

The ED also registered a case of money laundering on the basis of 28 FIRs lodged at various police stations in Bihar and chargesheets have been filed against Rambabu Ram and his family members.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused has invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties in the name of his family members, so as to project them as untainted.

--IANS

aks/ksk/