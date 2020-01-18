ED attaches properties of ex-BSP minister Rangnath Mishra

New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said that it has attached properties to the tune of Rs 5 crore of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) minister Rangnath Mishra in a disproportionate assets case.

The central financial probe agency in a statement said it has attached residential plot measuring 250.83 sqm by 899.25 sqm located at plot number 58, House No. 54/171, George Town Extension, Tagore Town, Allahabad having market value to the tune of Rs 5 crore of Mishra and his family members in a disproportionate assets case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

According to ED officials these properties were acquired by Mishra in his name and in the name of his family during the year 2010. The ED had initiated the probe against Mishra in August 2014 on the basis of an FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance wing in October 2013. "During investigations it was revealed that acquisition of disproportionate assets by Mishra, who was minister during his tenure as Secondary Education Minister and Home Uttar Pradesh government during 2007-2011," the agency said. According to the ED officials, investigations revealed that Mishra's actual income between May 13, 2007 and October 5, 2011, was about Rs 1.57 crore, but he had allegedly spent over Rs over 3.4 crore. The central agency also said that further investigation in respect of sources of the properties acquired or purchased by Mishra and his family members in the name of Trust or samiti or institutes is also under progress. aks/kr