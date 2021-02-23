ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.2 cr of JIPL in coal scam case

An ED official here said that the agency attached the properties under the sections of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached properties to the tune of Rs 1.2 crore of Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited (JIPL) in a coal block case.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The CBI has also filed a charge sheet against Jharkhand Ispat Private Limited and its directors. Subsequently, the special CBI court had convicted JIPL and its directors along with imposing a fine on them in the CBI case.

The official said that after investigation, total proceeds of crime worth Rs 25 crore were identified and two attachment orders worth Rs 19.73 crore and Rs 3.93 crore were issued in September 2016 and January 2019.

The ED also filed a charge sheet and supplementary charge sheet in the case on July 17, 2018 and July 21, 2020, respectively.

The official said that further investigation under PMLA revealed movable properties worth Rs. 1.20 as proceeds of crime and accordingly.

Total attachment in the case is now Rs. 24.86 crore, the official added.

--IANS

aks/kr