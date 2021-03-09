ED attaches properties worth Rs 1K cr in UP sugar mill scam

An ED source related to the probe told IANS, "The agency has attached properties to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore, including seven properties of former Saharanpur MLC Mohammad Iqbal."

New Delhi/Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) In a big development in the Uttar Pradesh sugar mill scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday attached properties to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore in the northern state, including the properties of former MLC Mohammad Iqbal.

The properties have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED had registered the case under relevant sections of the PMLA on the basis of an FIR which was lodged by the CBI in connection with the scam. Even retired IAS officer Netram, who was a close confidant of then Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, and other senior officials will come under the ED scanner.

In April 2018, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had recommended a CBI probe into the disinvestment of 21 sugar mills in 2010-2011. As per the allegations, all the 21 sugar mills were sold off at throwaway prices and Rs 1,100 crore was siphoned off in the deal. The CBI had registered a case in the alleged scam on April 25, 2019.

According to ED officials, 11 sugar mills were sold during 2010-11, when the BSP-led government was in power in the state.

--IANS

aks/arm