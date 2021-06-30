ED attaches properties worth Rs 4.1 Cr in Bihar's Srijan scam case

An ED official said that the agency has attached 12 flats worth Rs 3.09 crore situated in Bhagalpur, Patna and Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, five plots or houses worth Rs 87 lakh at Bhagalpur, Deoghar and Sitamarhi, one Mahindra Scorpio car worth Rs 11.87 lakh and balances in bank accounts worth Rs 1.2 lakh.

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the properties worth Rs 4.1 crore in connection with its probe into Bihar's Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL) money laundering probe.

The ED had registered a case of money laundering on the basis of FIRs registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that money laundering investigation by the ED revealed that huge funds have been siphoned off from the government accounts after being illegally transferred to the bank accounts of SMVSSL, Bhagalpur.

The SMVSSL Limited became a tool for embezzlement or misappropriation of the government funds in collusion with government officials, bank officials and other individuals. The money so transferred into the bank accounts of the SMVSSL was further transferred through RTGS or cash or cheques to various persons or entities.

The official said that Manorma Devi was the Secretary of society SMVSSL Ltd from inception till her death on February 13, 2017. She was the main accused, who was actively involved in misappropriating the government funds in collusion with government officials, bank officials and other persons.

The official said that this is the second attachment in the Srijan Scam case. The ED had earlier attached properties to the tune of Rs 14.32 crore on May 29 last year in which flats, lands belonging to businessman, government officials and other private person had been attached

