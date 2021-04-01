ED attaches properties worth Rs 57.3L in Barmer crude oil theft case

THe ED official said that the financial probe agency has attached the properties of Rajpurohit, Pancharam, Sreejith R., Rewtaram, Piraram, Mehraram, Sataram Dudi and Omprakash Bishnoi and it includes immovable assets in the form of agricultural land measuring approximately 20 bigha, two plots and a residential building situated in Barmer valued at Rs 34.77 lakh and amount of Rs 22.52 lakh held in four bank accounts.

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has attached assets worth Rs 57.30 lakh of Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit and others in the Barmer crude oil theft case.

The ED had registered a case on the basis of four FIRs and charge sheets filed by Rajasthan Police against Rajpurohit and others in property stolen and cheating case.

The official said that the money laundering probe revealed that Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit and Gautam Rajpurohit stole large quantity of crude oil of Cairn India Ltd., which was being transported through tankers.

"Both of them in connivance with tanker owners or drivers or helpers and several other persons, posted at loading and unloading site of Cairn India, stole the crude oil," he said.

The official further said that the crude oil was further being sold to different buyers by generating bills in the name of firms Fly Infratech and Bhanwariya and Brothers.

The ED official said that these persons had generated proceeds of crime and part of which was distributed amongst the persons who were associated in this crime, was invested in movable and immovable properties.

The ED had attached properties worth Rs 2.76 crore earlier.

So far assets worth Rs 3.33 crore including movable and immovable properties spreading across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerela have been attached till date.

The ED has earlier also filed charge sheet against Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit and Gautam Rajpurohit.

