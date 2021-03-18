ED attaches property of absconding Trinamool youth leader, brother

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Tightening its noose around absconding Trinamool Congress youth leader Vinai Mishra and his brother Vikas Mishra, who has been arrested, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached their immoveable properties in connection with the cross-border cattle smuggling case.

An ED official said that the agency attached the immoveable property of the Mishra brothers in Kolkata, a residential building.

The ED arrested Vikas Mishra on March 16 from the national capital in connection with its probe into the illegal coal smuggling case. A court sent Vikas Mishra to six days' ED custody.

The ED case of money laundering in the cattle smuggling case is based on the CBI FIR that it registered on September 21 last year against four persons, including some Border Security Force and Customs officers, who were allegedly bribed by the international cattle smugglers.

The CBI had carried out searches at 34 locations across the country and arrested then BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and cattle smuggler Mohammad Enamul Haque last year. Haque is currently in judicial custody.

The CBI filed a charge sheet in the case in February this year against seven persons.

