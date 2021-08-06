ED attaches Rs 1.44 cr of UP-based group in cyber crime case

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached a total of Rs 1.44 crore, lying in 14 bank accounts, of UP-based Nimmi Enterprises in a cyber crime case, officials said on Friday.

The ED, in a statement, said that the financial probe agency has attached the amount under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED case is based on the basis of the FIR filed by Cyber Crime Police Station, CID, Bengaluru on complaint regarding hacking and subsequent siphoning off of earnest money deposit funds of the bidders to the tune of Rs 11.55 crore from the bank account of Karnataka's E-procurement cell, Centre for E-Governance.