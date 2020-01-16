ED attaches Rs 3.56 cr illegal assets of customs official

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets valued at Rs 3.56 crore of a Deputy Commissioner of Customs in a disproportionate assets case, officials said on Thursday.

The attached assets include Rs 47.58 lakh held in different bank accounts, mutual funds investments of Rs 91.75 lakh, insurance policies totalling Rs 74 lakh and immovable properties, including four pieces of land valued at Rs 52.43 lakh in East Singhbhum (Jharkhand) and a flat in Patna (Bihar) valued at Rs 35 lakh, jewellery valued at Rs 40.33 lakh and Rs 14.50 lakh in cash.

The assets were acquired by accused Shashi Kant in his name and in the names of his family members, the ED said, adding that the attachments were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case of acquisition of assets disproportionate to known sources of income by a public servant. On the basis of a reference made by the Chief Vigilance Commissioner and an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), the ED had registered the case under the PMLA against Shashi Kant. Investigations allegedly revealed that Shashi Kant had acquired immovable and movable properties from money illegally obtained during his service with the Central Excise and Customs Department as Appraiser, Assistant Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner. "ED investigation under the PMLA has so far resulted in the identification of movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 3.56 crore, which have been provisionally attached. Further investigation is in progress to find out more proceeds of crime." rak/tsb/bg