ED busts hawala racket in Tripura, seizes cash, incriminating documents

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate in a joint operation with the Tripura police busted a hawala racket based in Tripura.

The ED informed about the same on Tuesday.



According to ED, during the operation, it seized cash amounting to Rs 80 lakh and 30 lakh Bangladeshi Taka, which is said to be involved in the hawala transactions.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) based on the intelligence inputs of foreign hawala transactions provided by the Tripura police.

"Apart from cash, other incriminating documents relating to hawala transactions were also seized for scrutiny and examination," ED said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

