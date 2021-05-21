ED conducts raids across 13 premises linked to Navneet Kalra, Gagan Duggal in Delhi, Gurugram

New Delhi [Inda], May 21, (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at 13 premises linked to businessman Navneet Kalra, accused in a case relating to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators in South Delhi and his alleged associate Gagan Duggal in Delhi and Gurugram, informed sources close to ED.



According to informed sources in ED, the duo had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in past one month and sold to public at exorbitant prices by claiming that the concentrators are made with German technology.

The forensic examination of the concentrators has revealed that they are very low quality equipment.

Their import price per unit is Rs 15000 and the same have been sold at Rs 69,999 per unit.

The duo took advantage of a raging pandemic and made huge profit by cheating the public.

During searches, ED officials also found more than 150 imported liquor bottles at Kalra's house on Mandi Road, Mehrauli.

Several incriminating documents and digital devices have also been seized by ED officials.

The locations included the residences of Navneet Kalra and Gagan Duggal on Mandi Road and Kalra's restaurants ( Khan Chacha, Nege ju, Town Hall) and Dayal Opticals in upscale Khan market.

Bank lockers of Kalra were also searched by the ED officials. (ANI)