ED conducts search operation Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu regarding sea-cucumber smuggling

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 13 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted a search operation at various premises of Villayutham, the alleged kingpin of sea cucumber smuggling in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on August 9.



Sale deeds papers and other documents seized during the search operation revealed the value of the assets of Villayutham to be around Rs 5 crores.

According to a press statement, the case involves a serious environmental crime that is smuggling sea cucumber, endangered species along the Sri Lankan border.

Known as the 'cleaners of the sea,' sea cucumbers play a vital role in maintaining the health of the marine ecosystem. Sea cucumbers also called Holothurians, are marine endangered species. They are important constituents of the coral ecosystem in the Gulf of Mannar. The product Beche-de-Mer derived from processed sea cucumbers is commercially important and considered a delicacy in China, Japan and Korea. Besides, the sea cucumber is known to have aphrodisiac qualities and pharmacological properties.

In the year 2001, the Government of India included all species of sea cucumbers under the Schedule-I category of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and totally banned their collection. These animals have also been protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

During the investigation, 13 FIRs/Wildlife cases were filed against Villayutham. The residential premises of Villayutham, Hotel Raamajeyam owned by him at Rameshwaram were searched on August 9, by the ED.

The operations resulted in the seizure of a large number of sale deeds, cash receipts, cheque books and other incriminating documents.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

