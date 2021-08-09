ED files money laundering case against TN Minister Balaji

Chennai, Aug 9 (IANS) Te Enforcement Directorate has registered a case under Tamil Nadu Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise Minister, Senthil Balaji under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency has summoned the minister to appear before it on August 11, sources told IANS.

The Tamil Nadu Police's Central Crime Branch had registered three cases against Balaji on charges of cheating while serving as Transport Minister in the previous AIADMK government. However, the Madras High Court had quashed one of the cases.