ED files reply in Delhi court, says 'have direct documentary evidence linking with Shivakumar'

By Sushil Batra

New Delhi [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a reply in a Delhi court in connection with the bail plea of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

Opposing the bail plea, the ED stated that it has "direct documentary evidence linking the accused, Shivakumar with the proceeds of crime in the present case".

"During the custodial interrogation, DK Shivakumar did not cooperate with the investigation despite direct documentary evidence linking him with the proceeds of crime in the present case," the reply stated.It continued, "Investigation has revealed the names of various persons and entities. Interrogation of these persons necessary to take the case to its logical conclusion. If granted bail, there exists all likelihood that he will hamper with the investigation and influence the said persons."Shivakumar is currently under ED custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case and his custody will be ending tomorrow.The economic intelligence agency further stated that the probe in the case is at an early stage and investigating into the role of other players involved in it."There is a reasonable apprehension of crucial evidence being destroyed if granted bail. No case of bail is made out and his regular medical check-ups during Enforcement Directorate's remand have shown no medical complications. His medical condition can very well be monitored in prison. His bail would adversely affect further investigation to unearth the deep-rooted multi-layered conspiracy," the reply reads.Additional Solicitor-General KM Natraj, Advocate Amit Mahajan, Advocate Nitesh Rana appearing on behalf of the ED, said that Shivakumar was evasive and gave irrelevant replies during the custody.The ED counsels earlier claimed that his family members and close associates have more than 317 bank accounts in over 20 banks. "He did not explain the details of the properties during the interrogation," Natraj stated.He said that the ED wants to confront Shivakumar with certain people and bank documents.Shivakumar was arrested by the ED on September 3, following which he was sent to the custody.A money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September 2018, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.The I-T Department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.The I-T Department also came across money laundering and hawala operations, involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru. They had allegedly set up a base in order to transport and utilise the unaccounted cash. (ANI)