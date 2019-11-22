ED grills Chidambaram in Tihar in INX Media case

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) A team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Friday visited Tihar Jail here to interrogate former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

A senior ED official said that a team has gone there to question Chidambaram and also to confront him with some documents.

The financial probe agency's action comes a day after a Special CBI Court allowed ED to interrogate Chidambaram for two days in connection with the money laundering case in INX Media deal.

Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the agency to confront Chidambaram on November 22 and 23 during office hours. Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 by the CBI but was granted bail later. The ED later arrested Chidambaram in the INX media money laundering case. aks/skp/