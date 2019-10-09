ED grills co-operative bank president in money laundering case concerning Shivakumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned the president of Karnataka State Apex Co-operative Bank in connection with a probe into the money laundering case filed against Congress leader D K Shivakumar.

The investigating agency had summoned K N Rajanna to probe his role in sanctioning loan to a sugar firm owned by a close associate of Shivakumar.



Shivakumar was arrested on September 3 and will be in the judicial custody in Tihar jail till October 15.

A money laundering case was registered against Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores.

In the last hearing, the court had allowed ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 inside jail.

Earlier, his brother and Congress lawmaker DK Suresh was also summoned by the ED in connection with the probe. (ANI)

