ED grills DHFL director for loan to firm linked to Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 6 (ANI): Dheeraj Wadhawan, non-executive director of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), was quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the sanction of loan to a firm allegedly linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

The ED officials questioned Wadhwan on Tuesday for about seven hours at the agency's officer here in connection with sanctioning loan to a real estate firm, which has alleged links with Mirchi.



The agency had conducted raids at 14 locations linked to DHFL and its promoters last month.

The ED had earlier identified the benami assets of Iqbal Mirchi, an international drug dealer who was declared as one of the 10 foreign drug kingpins by the US.

On October 12, it had arrested Mirchi's associates, Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra under PMLA and got their remand for 5 days. (ANI)

