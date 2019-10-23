ED issues notice to Cong leader in connection with money-laundering case against DK Shivkumar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Vijay Mulgund in connection with the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar, asking him to join the investigation today.

The investigative agency wants to quiz him regarding money laundering case against DK Shivakumar.

Shivakumar is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case.



Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month.

The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)

