ED moves court seeking issuance of non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday moved court seeking issuance of non-bailable warrant against businessman Ratul Puri in connection with the VVIP chopper scam.

ED stated that Ratul skipped questioning yesterday and his anticipatory bail was rejected by a CBI special court.

The application has been moved before special CBI judge Arvind Kumar. The court will hear the application tomorrow at 2 pm.



This comes after a special court on Tuesday dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in AgustaWestland chopper case considering the evidence collected by the ED.

The court on Tuesday while dismissing his anticipatory bail plea said, "considering the evidence collected so far by ED and the serious nature of allegations, the gravity of the offence and the alleged conduct of the accused the court did not find it fit to grant anticipatory bail to Puri." (ANI)

