ED preparing a strong case against D.K. Shivakumar

The ED Director S.K. Misra is meeting with top lawyers of the agency, while official sources told IANS that the agency will request the court for 5 days of custody for Shivakumar.

Following his arrest on Tuesday night, Shivakumar was taken to a hospital for medical examination when his blood pressure was found to be high.

Shivakumar's arrest marks the second big jolt for the Congress party, after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on August 20 in the INX-Media case.

Meanwhile, the investigating agencies are also tightening the noose around another Congress leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, the sources said.