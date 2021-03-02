ED questions Trinamool leader over Saradha scam (Ld)

According to ED officials, Ghosh is supposed to appear before the agency next week also.

Kolkata, March 2 (IANS) Ahead of upcoming Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday questioned ruling Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh in connection with its probe into the Saradha chit fund case for over eight hours.

Ghosh was summoned by the financial probe agency for questioning in connection with the money laundering charges. He appeared before the agency sleuths at its CGO Complex office here around 11.30 a.m. and was questioned till 7 p.m.

An ED official said that Ghosh's statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

An ED source said the agency was probing the flow of funds which Ghosh had allegedly received from the Saradha group and also the money laundering angle.

According to ED officials, Ghosh had allegedly received funds from the Saradha group to head its media unit.

Ghosh was earlier interrogated by the agency in connection with the case in July 2019 and in October 2013.

After his questioning, speaking to media, Ghosh said, "I have tried my best to answer all the questions and the process of questioning is not over yet. Will be coming here again next week."

He further said that he also submitted a copy of the letter of Sudipto Sen's on record because the letter has many incidents, amounts and names that should come under investigation.

And the ED officials have accepted it, Ghosh added.

The Saradha scam came to light in April 2013 and is estimated at over Rs 10,000 crore. The ED has filed a case on the basis of the CBI's FIR.

The ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP are engaged in a bitter war of words in the state as the state heads for Assembly polls.

Polling to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases, on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. Voting will take place on May 2.

--IANS

aks/rt