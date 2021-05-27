ED questions Yusuf Lakdawala in Khandala land grab case

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned former film producer Yusuf Lakdawala in connection with a land grab case in Maharashtra's Khandala.
According to ED sources, Lakdawala was brought to the agency office to record his statement.
However, ED officials remained tightlipped on the episode.
The said land belongs to erstwhile Hyderabad Nawab, Himayat Nawaz Jung Bahadur, and is estimated to be valued at around Rs 50 crore.
Accused of forging signatures to grab the land, Lakdawala was arrested by Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing in April 2019 from Ahmedabad airport while trying to flee to London.
Lakdawala and his associate, Mohan R. Nair, were booked on the complaint of Maval taluka's Sub-Registrar Jitendra Badgujar for usurping the 4.38 acres land in Khandala.
--IANS
aks/vd