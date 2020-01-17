ED raids former top BMC official in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted a search operation under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Act at the residential premises of former Chief Engineer In-charge of Bombay Municipal Corporation here.

According to the officials, incriminating documents with regard to illegal acquisition of property held in Dubai have been recovered during the raid.



"It has been stated by the former Chief Engineer of BMC that he had purchased the property in Dubai at 'Park Island, in Dubai measuring 89 Sq.mt for Rs 70 Lakh in 2012. The property is held jointly in the name of the person, his spouse and son. However, no such documents identifying the value of the property purchased in Dubai could be furnished by him," officials said in a release.

It added that the former BMC official couldn't explain the source of fund and also the mode of payment for the purchase of property in overseas.

"As per the documents recovered during the search, presently, the said property is on rent and fetching an income of Rs 13 lakhs yearly. It is further revealed that some amount (approximately Rs 40 Lakh) has also been transferred by this person to his married daughter (US national) under LRS," the release said.

Investigation in this regard is underway. (ANI)

