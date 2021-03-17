ED raids MNM Treasurer's residence, seizes Rs 8 cr

In raids conducted at the residences of MNM Treasurer A. Chandrashekhar, a close associate of Kamal Haasan, an amount of Rs 8 crore was seized. Raids were also conducted on the offices of Chandrashekhar at Madurai and Tiruppur.

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conducted raids at the residences and offices of several opposition leaders in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, including of the Treasurer of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam.

The raids are continuing at the residences of various opposition leaders as of 9.30 p.m.

In raids conducted by the Income Tax department since the past one week, around Rs 400 crore were seized in different parts of Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the IT Department told IANS that the raids were conducted in the premises of several individuals and organisations which are involved in huge monetary transactions.

Raids were also conducted at the office premises of a noted jeweller of Tamil Nadu as well as a bullion trader.

